"Miss him": Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor while watching World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : The entire country is glued to the television screens as Team India puts up a fight against Australia, hoping to see India take the trophy home.

Several Bollywood celebrities were present for the World Cup final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While watching the final match, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor posted a heartfelt message in which she remembered her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.

She posted a video from the strands and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Watching today's match with Rishi Ji would have been so electrifying !!! Miss him."

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got wickets each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor