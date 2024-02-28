Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma Passes Away at 29 After Breast Cancer Battle

Rinky Chakma, who clinched the title of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, has passed away, as announced by the official Instagram handle of Miss India Organization. Remembering her, they shared a photo of Rinky and expressed deep sorrow over her loss. Describing her as an exceptional individual, they highlighted her grace and purposeful demeanor. Rinky's representation of Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant earned her the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, underscoring her impactful initiatives and compassionate nature. The post extended heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, acknowledging the profound impact she made. Rinky's legacy, characterized by purpose and beauty, will be cherished by all who knew her.

Rinky had been battling cancer since 2022, initially diagnosed with Malignant Phyllodes Tumor (breast cancer).

Despite undergoing surgery, the cancer metastasized to her skull and later to her lungs, leading to a brain tumor. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated to the extent that she could no longer tolerate chemotherapy. In her final weeks, Rinky sought assistance in raising funds for her treatment, garnering support from friends like Miss Grand International 2015 - 2nd Runner-up Vartika Singh and Mr India 2017 - 2nd Runner-up Pavan Rao, who utilized their platforms to aid her cause. Additionally, Rinky's achievements as a finalist of fbb Femina Miss India 2017 and 1st runner-up for Sunsilk Mega Miss North East further underscored her remarkable journey.