Miss Supranational beauty pageant bans Russia from further participation

In yet another major blow to Russia, one of world's biggest beauty pageants has banned Russia's contestants from all their future events. The Miss Supranational beauty contest has announced on social media that it will not accept a contestant from Russia because “we cannot condone the actions of the Kremlin.” Miss Supranational pageant said Ukraine has been a very special part of the Supra family. Ukraine has been a very special part of the Supra Family since the beginning of our competition in 2009 when Oksana Moria won the very first title in Poland.

The European Union, where many countries joined together to cooperate with one another, is an excellent example of supranationalism. Today, we are joining the EU, countries around the world, sports federations, cultural events and the people around the world who choose to stand up for freedom and unity. We will not accept a contestant from Russia as we cannot condone the actions of the Kremlin. In a separate post, the organization continued their call for help for the people of Ukraine. “Thousands of people have already arrived in Poland from Ukraine. Thousands more are still waiting. They need our help and support,” they said. The announcement comes after Russia has begun its invasion of Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin authorizing a military operation in the eastern part of the country on February 24



