Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark Wins the 73rd Miss Universe New Crown

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark has been crowned the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe 2024. Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, the previous titleholder, passed on the crown during the event. The competition saw strong performances from the runners-up: Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand.

This year’s pageant set a new record for entries, with 125 contestants, surpassing the previous high of 94 in 2018. The grand finale was hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, with live commentary provided by Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall.

¡Felicidades a #VictoriaKjærTheilvig , la nueva #MissUniverso 2024! Su elocuencia, belleza y gracia la llevaron a la corona, destacándose con la mejor respuesta de la noche. #MissNigeria fue la primera finalista. #MissUniverse2024#missdenmark#missdinamarca 👑 pic.twitter.com/CJ9D5pWwk0 — Daniel Shoer Roth (@DanielShoerRoth) November 17, 2024

Miss Universe 2024: Top 5 Finalists Revealed

The top five finalists for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, set to take place in Mexico, have been announced. The finalists include Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela, and Denmark, who dazzled the audience with stunning evening gowns that showcased the rich culture and beauty of their respective countries.

During this round, the contestants will face a series of random questions designed to test their ability to analyze events and respond effectively. The winner of the prestigious title will be revealed in the upcoming finale.