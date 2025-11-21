Miss Universe 2025 contestant suffers major fall mid-competition, taken away on stretcher

Bangkok [Thailand], November 21 : In a shocking turn of events, a Miss Universe 2025 contestant fell off the stage during the preliminary competition round, leading to her immediate hospitalisation.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry, who is representing Jamaica in the international pageant, was taken away on a stretcher after she suffered a fall during the gown round on November 19, as per People.

In clips going viral across social media platforms, Gabrielle Henry could be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she accidentally missed a step and fell entirely off the stage. In another clip, she was shown being removed from the competition space on a stretcher.

Later, Raul Rocha, owner of the Miss Universe pageant, shared an update on the incident.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRPv7Q9CVUJ/

"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family who are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica, that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, I have just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night, and we will remain in touch with her family to support her," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The Miss Universe organisation also reacted to the news and provided a statement on Henry's health condition.

"She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries. However, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery," the statement read, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2025 has found a new winner. Fatima Bosch, who represented Mexico, was crowned at the 74th Miss Universe final.

