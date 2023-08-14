Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesia organiser after sexual harassment allegations

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 14 : The Miss Universe Organization has cut ties with its Indonesian franchise amid sexual harassment allegations.

As per Aljazeera, six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with the police, accusing local organisers of asking them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people present, including men.

Five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless.

In wake of allegations, The New York-based Miss Universe Organization decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya – the beauty company that runs the Indonesia pageant – and the company’s National Director Poppy Capella.

“In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics,” Miss Universe said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

It also said it will cancel this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia as the Indonesian franchisee also holds the licence for that pageant. Arrangements will be made for the Indonesia 2023 title holder to compete in the Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador late this year.

The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant was held from July 29 to August 3 to choose Indonesia’s representative to the 2023 Miss Universe contest, and was won by Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld.

Capella denied her involvement in the physical examination during the contest and said she is against any kind of “violence and sexual harassment”.

“I, as the national director and as the owner of the Miss Universe Indonesia license, was not involved at all and have never known, ordered, requested or allowed anyone who played a role and participated in the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 process to commit violence or sexual harassment through body checking,” she posted on social media.

The Miss Universe Organization said there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required to join a Miss Universe pageant worldwide, and thanked the Indonesian contestants “who have bravery in speaking out”.

“To the women who came forward from the Indonesian pageant, we are sorry that this was your experience with our organization,” it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor