Miss Universe India is Not Just a Pageant, It’s a Platform”: Shamkhan A to Choreograph 2025 Grand Finale in Jaipur

Jaipur is set to dazzle on August 18, 2025, as the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 unfolds against its royal backdrop. Organized by the Glamanand Group under the leadership of National Director Nikhil Anand, and with K Sera Sera Box Office as the official production partner, the event will crown India’s representative to the Miss Universe stage while showcasing a celebration of elegance, confidence, and cultural pride.

This year, the creative spotlight falls on Shamkhan A, the visionary show director and choreographer who has redefined Indian fashion runways in just six years. An engineer by qualification but a storyteller by craft, Shamkhan has curated some of India’s most prestigious fashion events, including Global India Couture Week, Times Fashion Week, Lulu Fashion Week, Mysore Fashion Week, and India Design Week. His collaborations span legendary designers such as Anju Modi, Wendell Rodricks, Narendra Kumar, and Rebecca Dewan, as well as international icons like Michael Lombard and Mona Al Mansouri.

Sharing his excitement about the milestone, Shamkhan said:

“Miss Universe India is not just a pageant, it’s a platform that celebrates ambition, strength, and individuality. To choreograph an event of such magnitude, especially in a city as regal as Jaipur, is both an honor and a thrilling responsibility. I’m excited to bring my vision to the stage and help these phenomenal women own their spotlight.”

With the synergy of Glamanand’s expertise, Jaipur’s regal charm, and Shamkhan’s creative brilliance, Miss Universe India 2025 promises to be a night of unforgettable glamour and inspiration.