Miss Universe J-K to make its debut on August 10

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : The Miss Universe Jammu and Kashmir pageant is set to make its debut on August 10, making it a historic event for the region.

The event is organized by Sana Dua, the only Miss India from J&K.

Participants from across the region will compete to represent Jammu and Kashmir at Miss Universe India.

Expressing her excitement, Sana Dua, who has also taken up the role of State Director for Jammu and Kashmir, said, "For the first time, Miss Universe is coming to Jammu and Kashmir. I think this is a huge opportunity for all women. The best thing is that it's a very inclusive pageant. Miss Universe has become very flexible. The entry criteria are 18 and above, with no upper limit. Whether you are single, married, separated, or divorced, as long as you are a woman, you can participate. There is no height requirement. It's a perfect opportunity for women to come forward and participate."

This year's pageant is particularly inclusive, allowing married, divorced, and separated women to participate. The previous age limit of 27 years has been lifted, and now there is no upper age limit.

Chairman of Miss Universe India, Nikhil Anand, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The Miss Universe Organization gave me the franchise and partnered with me for Miss Universe India for this year and the coming years. My first goal was to bring changes. The first thing we noticed was the lack of opportunities. Coming from a small town myself, I know the challenges faced by people from small towns. So, we appointed a state director in each state to provide opportunities for girls in different areas."

The Miss Universe India pageant is scheduled to begin in August, with the final event expected in early September.

The selection of all finalists will be completed by August 10.

