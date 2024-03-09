Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska dazzles in sparkling gown at Miss World 2024 finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : After a gap of 28 years, India is hosting the 71st Miss World pageant. The finale is being held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the gala event is being attended by several celebrities.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will crown her successor at the mega event. For this occasion, she opted to wear a stunning sparkling gown and accessorised it with her Miss World crown.

Mentioning what makes India a special country, she earlier toldthat she is excited about the event.

"I couldn't be more excited to have the 71st Miss World festival here in India because I know how much impact it can have for all the contestants. India is leading in so many areas - in education, health, and technology. We can learn so much from you. So, I believe that by bringing so many young leaders here to your country, we can take inspiration and create a change that we like to see in the world."

The grand event is being attended by Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Kriti looked super stylish in a green gown. Pooja was seen donning a sequinned pink gown. Both Kriti and Pooja are a part of the jury panel.

Filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at the venue wearing a black tuxedo. He is hosting the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant with Former Miss World Megan Young.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and actress Rubina Dilaik also arrived at the finale. Artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar are performing at the event. Additionally, the Miss World 2019 title winner turned professional singer, Toni Ann Singh, is the special musical guest of the evening.

India last hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.

The finale is streaming live on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor