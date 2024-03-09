Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty makes it to top 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : India's Sini Shetty has qualified into the Top 8 at the 71st Miss World pageant, which is being held in Mumbai,

The competition features 112 contenders vying for the coveted title.

Speaking to ANI, she earlier expressed her happiness about representing India at the pageant.

Sini said, "My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country."Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

During the brief conversation, she also talked about the change she made in her career."I call myself an accidental tourist...I feel everything happens for a reason . God has been kind. I studied accountancy. I got a job in marketing and now I have landed here competing for Miss World. It is one of the biggest pleasures in my life. I hope I am back on bigger things using this platform," Sini said.

The finale is streaming live on SonyLIV

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor