Miss World 2025 contestants visit handloom village at Pochampally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 : Contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival visited the handloom village at Pochampally in Telangana.

In the visuals, the contestants can be seen interacting with the women at the handloom.

The contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival experienced a handloom tour at the UNWTO-recognised Pochampally village, renowned for its iconic Ikat weaves.

Ikat is a Malaysian, Indonesian word that means "Tie and Dye". It is a dyeing technique used to create a distinct style of textile patterns.

Ancient references to ikat include the Buddhist 'Lalitavistara Sutra' and the Ajanta caves murals.

These references mention 'Vichitra Patolaka', associated with the double ikat or patola of Gujarat.

Dyeing involves either the warp or the weft threads, simpler and quicker to produce. Both warp and weft threads are intricately resist-dyed for precise alignment, known for their complexity.

Patan's Patola from Gujarat is known for its double ikat and received a GI tag in 2013. Rajkot Patola, a simpler single ikat variant from Gujarat, also received a GI tag in 2013.

Odisha's Bandha specialises in single ikat with GI-tagged styles like Sambalpuri Ikat (2010) and Bomkai (2009).

Telangana's Telia Rumal is famous for its oil-treated threads that enhance colour depth and received a GI tag in 2020 and Pochampally Ikat is known for its geometric patterns and received a GI tag in 2005.

Earlier, a team of Miss World 2025 Contestants also explored the historic Thousand Pillar Temple. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. Thousand Pillar Temple, along with Warangal Fort and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam are added to the tentative list of World Heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.

On May 14th, the group split for heritage tours, with Group 1 visiting Warangal Fort, the 1000 Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple, while Group 2 exploring the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, complete with a traditional Perini dance performance.Special arrangements were made for the Miss World contestants visiting Ramappa Temple. All the arrangements in place said Collector and SP Mulugu district.

As part of the Miss World 2025 event being hosted in Hyderabad, 109 contestants representing countries from across the globe visited the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.

On Monday, the contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival from the Asian and Oceanic regions marked Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

