Miss World 2025 Contestants visit KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 : Impressed with the disruptive Breast Cancer advocacy initiatives spearheaded by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation & KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, a focused group of Miss World 2025 contestants representing five Nations visited the centres of excellence at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Telangana, today.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr B Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said, "A very warm welcome to the Miss World 2025 delegation visiting the Institute. Whatever Dr Raghu Ram undertakes, he accomplishes his goals with a 100% success rate. Having watched him closely for nearly two decades, I can vouch for this. His unwavering love for his mother and motherland brought him back from the UK to India, where he has been working with missionary zeal to transform breast cancer care through countless innovative initiatives. I extend my best wishes to him and anticipate many more milestones in his tireless service to the nation," as the organisers shared in a press note.

The Miss World 2025 Delegation was led by Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, who paid rich tributes to the various innovative Breast Cancer advocacy initiatives spearheaded by Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation & KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, KIMS Hospitals over the past 18 Years.

Addressing the Healthcare Professionals gathered at the Centre, Julia Morley said, "Dr Raghu Ram has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by conceiving, designing, and establishing South Asia's first purpose-built and comprehensive Breast Health Centre in Hyderabad. It is indeed heart-warming to learn about his pioneering breast cancer advocacy initiatives aimed at Early Detection, which have made a significant and meaningful difference to the lives of scores of women for well over 18 years."

He continued, "In many ways, he is a perfect example of a "Living Bridge" between the United Kingdom and India and has been replicating the best of British practices in an earnest endeavour to improve breast cancer care in India"

Nandini Gupta (Miss India 2025) - Business Management Executive, Hannah Johns (Miss Northern Ireland 2025) - Nurse, Issie Princesse (Miss Cameroon -Central Africa) - Breast cancer advocate, Dr Neomi Milne (Miss Guadeloupe 2025- France) - Doctor & Dr Idil Bilgen (USA) - Radiation Oncology trainee paid glowing tributes to Dr Raghu Ram for gaining inspiration from his mother, Dr Ushalakshmi's breast cancer journey and creating the much-needed breast cancer awareness in the country where more than 60% are present in advanced stages with poor survival.

They shared their perspectives and their role in improving breast cancer care in their respective Countries.

Addressing the gathering, Dr P. Raghu Ram, Founding Director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases & Founder and Chairman of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation said

"My heartfelt thanks to Ms Julia Morley and the Miss World contestants for creating the time to spend quality time at KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and for their heart-warming remarks to my power presentation that showcased the unique and impactful initiatives that have been championed by me over the past 18 years. My mother's breast cancer journey has been my inspiration, and I fold my hands in gratitude to my Colleagues, friends and the Government for their unstinting help, support & guidance, all along. Early detection of Breast cancer saves lives, and I dedicate my life to my mission to improve breast cancer care in my motherland."

Miss World 2025 grand finale is set to take place on May 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor