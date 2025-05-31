Miss World 2025: India's Nandini Gupta out of top 8, Brazil, Ethiopia among finalists

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 : India's Nandini Gupta failed to secure a spot in the coveted Top 8 in the Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad.

Despite her strong performance, Gupta, 21, did not make it to the final round of the competition, which was recently announced through the official Miss World Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKUoSIOMKN-/

Nandini, who had already earned a place in the Top 40 at the 72nd edition of the contest, was one of the 18 contestants to 'fast track' into this category during the event held on Saturday evening at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

However, her journey ended before she could advance further into the final ranks.

The top 8 finalists for Miss World 2025 were revealed, with representatives from various regions of the world making it through. The list includes:

Americas and Caribbean: Brazil, Martinique

Africa: Ethiopia, Namibia

Europe: Poland, Ukraine

Asia and Oceania: Philippines, Thailand

This year's edition is particularly noteworthy as it marks India's second time hosting the prestigious global pageant, further adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Nandini Gupta, who hails from Kaithun, a small town near Kota in Rajasthan, has been a source of immense pride for the country.

She was crowned Miss India 2023 after winning the Miss Rajasthan title and became a beacon of hope for aspiring young women across the nation.

Coming from a humble background, where her father works as a farmer and her mother is a homemaker, Nandini's journey has inspired many.

The 72nd Miss World contest kicked off earlier this month in Hyderabad, marking a landmark event for both India and the pageant itself.

Last year's 71st edition, which took place in Mumbai, saw Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic being crowned Miss World.

Tonight, she will pass on the prestigious crown to her successor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor