Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri shares her success mantra

Mumbai, June 1 Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who won the title of Miss World 2025, has said that grit and determination are the two words she lives by.

Soon after her title win in Hyderabad, Telangana, she sat down to speak with the media.

She shared the mantras that form the backbone of her professional life, confidence, determination, and compassion.

Sharing her formula for success, she told the media, "Always believe in yourself. Stick to your core values. I'm here today because I held onto my purpose and believed in myself. Also, don't forget to love yourself along the journey."

"It's not always easy -- it can be exhausting and discouraging at times. But if you never give up, you'll eventually get to where you're meant to be," she added.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday.

She edged out Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia in the grand finale as the latter emerged as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals.

The gown symbolised both healing and strength.

The event saw the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder.

Chuangsri beat 107 other national winners from around the world. This marks Thailand's first win in the beauty pageant arena.

India's hopes to get the coveted title were crushed in early rounds as Nandini Gupta, who represented India, failed to enter the Top 8 finalists.

Last year, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic was declared the 71st Miss World during the ceremony, which was held in India after 28 years.

Krystyna beat Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana to win the coveted title.

India has won the title six times with actress Manushi Chhillar being the last winner of the title from India.

