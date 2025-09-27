Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri to flag off 'Pink Power Run 2025' in Hyderabad, calls for a "social movement" on breast cancer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 27 : The second edition of 'Pink Power Run' is all set to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 28.

With an aim to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer, the marathon will commence at 5:30 am, drawing hundreds for a cause.

The 'Pink Power Run 2025' is an initiative by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation, carrying the tagline "Stride and Shine." The 2025 edition will feature 10K, 5K, and 3K categories for participants of every age, fitness level, and background.

Adding star power to the 'Pink Power Run' is Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri.

Speaking to ANI, Suchata urged everyone to take part in the marathon and help create a social movement on breast cancer.

"On the 28th, we're having a Pink Power Run, which is a marathon running event for raising awareness for breast cancer...We're inviting everyone from around the world to come together, running for their fitness and health, and also creating a social movement on breast cancer as well," she said.

Suchata also spoke about a scheduled dinner with guests from Telangana, including children with visual disabilities and HIV.

"We're just having dinner together, trying to give them a great time. And as we're here in Hyderabad, we think that it's a very special occasion that we get to know them. So I hope it's going to be as fun for them. And I think we could learn more about how we can give help to their communities as well," she said.

Earlier in August, the MEIL Foundation, in partnership with the Sudha Reddy Foundation, announced the launch of Pink Power Run 2.0 Hyderabad's flagship initiative to raise awareness, promote early detection, and rally communities nationwide in the fight against breast cancer.

Sudha Reddy, founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, said, "Breast cancer is claiming the lives of far too many women in India. Awareness, early detection, and access are the three pillars that can change this. When we know that survival can rise dramatically if cancer is caught early, it is our responsibility to take this mission forward. The Pink Power Run is about uniting people, saving lives, and making Hyderabad a beacon of hope for women across India."

