Miss World Karolina Bielawska explores Kashmiri handicrafts, art

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 : After lunch and shikara ride, Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Miss India World Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena explored Kashmiri handicrafts and art.

Kashmiri handicrafts, which have long been revered for their exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage intrigued Karolina, Sini and Caribbean Emmy and all of them visited to Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to see handicrafts.

They all were seen dressed in traditional attires of Kashmir with their crowns.

Earlier today, Karolina enjoyed lunch and visited Dal Lake for shikara ride with other dignitaries.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist.

Earlier, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said that she wanted to explore India's values and culture.

Talking to ANI, Karolina Bielawska said, "I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business, I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country.”

On the other hand, Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

India will host the 71st edition of Miss World.

The prestigious international pageant will be hosted in India after 27 years, the last being in 1996.

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999. The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.

