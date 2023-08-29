Miss World Karolina Bielawska meets Delhi LG, see pics

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska, on Tuesday, met Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at his official residence here.

Sini Shetty (Femina Miss India), Emmy Pena (Miss Caribbean), Shree Saini (Miss America), Jessica Gagen (Miss England), Ms Julia Morley (Chairman & CEO Miss World Organisation) and Jamil Saidi (Chairman of PME Entertainment) were also a part of the meeting.

Take a look at the pictures

As India is all set to host the 71st Miss World 2023, Vinai Kumar Saxena, who met all the Miss World dignitaries at LG House, expressed his excitement.

Speaking to the media, he said the pageant in India would bring a huge change in the image of the country and would boost the business too.

Karolina also shared her happiness about India becoming the host for the upcoming edition of Miss World.

"We are excited to host 71st Miss World in India. I cannot wait for 140 participating countries to come to India and explore its culture and beauty," she said. The Delhi visit was part of the Miss World team’s memorable journey across India. During their stay in the city, the Delhi-L-G offered them an immersive experience of the city, showcasing its rich history through ancient landmarks like the Red Fort, read a statement.

