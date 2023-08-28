Miss World Karolina Bielawska visits Kashmir; enjoys lunch, shikara ride with dignitaries

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 28 : Miss World Karolina Bielawska recently visited Kashmir along with Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena.

Karolina enjoyed lunch and visited Dal Lake for shikara ride with other dignitaries.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist.

Earlier, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska shared her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023 and said that she wanted to explore India's values and culture.

Talking to ANI, Karolina Bielawska said, "I would love to visit Goa, to explore beach life. Go to Manipur, to see all the nature. I am also interested in business, I would like to go to Bangalore and meet intellectual people and learn about your businesses. There are so many places in India and one month is not enough to explore. I would love to travel and learn about people because they are an important part of every country.”

On the other hand, Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka. The 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

