Miss World Karolina Bielawska visits Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Pune, says, "I am honoured..."

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Miss World Karolina Bielawska, who is currently in India and exploring the country, recently visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. She expressed her admiration for the medical staff at the hospital and also said that she is overwhelmed with the love and warmth she received in the country.

While interacting with the media, she said, “I am honoured to be aware of the great work that everyone here at the hospital is doing. All of the nurses and doctors, and how they have kept the place and taken care of the people, it is wonderful. I am pleased that I can see it, and we will do our best to support it. “

“I just want to thank all of the healthcare workers from the bottom of my heart because, without you, we would not be here. You are doing an excellent job, and I appreciate everything you do for society. It is a difficult job,” she added.

She further shared her experience of visiting India and said, “We have got immense love and warmth here in the country. India treated us very nicely.”

Earlier, Karolina expressed her desire to work in Bollywood especially with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She told ANI, “It would be lovely to be in a movie of Shah Rukh Khan. I've had the privilege of meeting producer Sajid Nadiadwala and also would love to work with SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) in the movies he has been making with palaces and princesses. I know Aishwarya Rai was in his movie as well. Aishwarya is another wonderful Bollywood actress. It would be an honour for me to be able to learn and explore this market as well."

Previously, she also praised India for the achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on the south pole of the moon.

"It is an incredible achievement and India should be very proud. As I mentioned, India is wonderful in so many areas, when it comes to science, engineering, and space. I mean great India is a great World that we all can look up to,” she told ANI.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. She is a Polish model, TV presenter, social activist, UN Messenger of Peace Goodwill Ambassador, philanthropist and publicist. Karolina Bielawska is on the India tour for the upcoming Miss World 2023.

