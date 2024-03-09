Miss World: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari walk the ramp with models to recreate Bhansali's world of Heeramandi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Miss World 2024 finale turned out to be a treat for Bollywood lovers as actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal walked the ramp with models, recreating filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world of 'Heeramandi'.

The actresses looked ethereal in traditional attire. The top contestants of the Miss World also donned opulent traditional Indian ensembles and hit the runway to the tune of Heeramandi's first song 'Sakal Ban'.

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World finale returned to India, marking a historic moment in the pageant's legacy. The event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Last year's winner Karolina Bielawska of Poland, at the end of the competition, will crown her successor.

Sini Shetty is representing India at the esteemed pageant. Sajid Nadiadwala, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are a part of the judging panel for the ongoing event.

For viewers in India, the Miss World Finale is streaming live on Sony LIV.

