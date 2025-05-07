"Miss you a lot": Maheep Kapoor pays tribute to mother-in-law Nirmal Kapoor with throwback pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 : Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother-in-law Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away on May 2 in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Maheep shared adorable and throwback clicks of Nirmal Kapoor on Instagram and wrote, "Will miss you a lot Mama."

Some pictures are from Maheep's wedding where Nirmal can be seen performing rituals with the bride.

One of the pictures also featured Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with their late grandmother Nirmal and a new born baby.

Zoya Akhtar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the post by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away at 90.

Bollywood celebs, including Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others, on Saturday(May 3) reached the funeral of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, to pay their last respects in Mumbai.

Nirmal's funeral took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on SV Road in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor