"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 26 : Singer Papon remembered his late friend and fellow musician Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this month in Singapore. The singer penned a note reflecting on the pain of losing his "brother" and how deeply he misses him.

On Friday, the singer took to his Instagram account to share an old picture with Zubeen. Along with the picture, Papon added a caption that read, "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are."

Along with the note, he also made an appeal in Assamese for clarity on the ongoing matters. The singer urged that the investigation into Garg's death be carried out swiftly so that answers to all the lingering questions can be provided soon.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.

