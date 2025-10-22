"Miss you...": Filmmaker Priyadarshan remembers legendary actor Asrani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Filmmaker Priyadarshan has created numerous memorable comedies, and the legendary actor Asrani has always elevated their humour with his impeccable comic presence.

On Wednesday, Priyadarshan paid a sweet tribute to Asrani in his fond memory.

He posted a picture in which he could be seen giving Asrani a tight hug.

"I miss u Asraniji," Priyadarshan captioned the post.

Priyadarshan collaborated with Asrani on iconic films such as 'Billu', 'De Dana Dan', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Dhol', 'Malamaal Weekly', and 'Hera Pheri'. His yet-to-be-released films 'Haiwaan' and 'Bhoot Bangla', also feature legendary actor Asrani.

Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84.

According to his manager, Babu Bhai Theeba, the veteran actor was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago before his demise.

"He had been feeling weak for 15 days. Four days ago, he developed severe breathing difficulties, so he visited the doctor.

Following medical advice, he was admitted to the hospital, and we had to cancel the shooting. Initially, he showed signs of recovery, but his condition worsened on the third day, and unfortunately, he passed away on the fourth day," Babu Bhai Theeba told ANI.

After learning about the demise of Asrani, many took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Asrani a "gifted entertainer" and "versatile artist".

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances."

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju.

