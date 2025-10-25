"Miss you forever, Maai": TMKOC actor Tanmay Vekaria pens emotional note for late mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Actor Tanmay Vekaria, best known for playing Bagha in the long-running television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', is going through a difficult time as he recently lost his mother.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers. Tanmay posted a series of unseen photos of his late mother along with a note, remembering her.

In his caption, he wrote, "The sad part is, you can only see her in pics and feel her in your heart. You can't hug her or ever get to see her in front of you again. Miss you, Maai, always and forever. I know you're in the best place up there."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQGd-rzklxR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after the actor shared the post, his friends, fans, and co-stars filled the comments section with condolence messages. Actor Nitish Bhaluni, who plays Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also dropped folded hands and heart emojis to show his support.

Tanmay Vekaria has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years and is loved for his role as Bagha, an honest and loyal employee at Gada Electronics. What started as a short cameo turned into one of the show's most popular and endearing characters.

The show itself continues to be one of India's most successful sitcoms and has been entertaining its fans for over 17 years. It recently completed 4,500 episodes, and creator Asit Kumarr Modi celebrated the milestone by sharing a group photo of the cast and thanking fans for their continued support.

