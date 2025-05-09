"Miss you hard": Ali Fazal shares adorable childhood picture as he remembers his mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Bollywood actor Ali Fazal penned an emotional note on Friday in fond memory of his late mother.

"Miss you today. Miss you hard. I don't like posting nowadays. But.. theres a version i activate from time to time.. Wish i had made videos with you in them ( selfish of me to want to look at them? Eh..) i suppose natures slimy ways of filling memories with new memories in an attempt to fade the old ones. . Why does a memory and its freshness get tied to the linearity of time. Time maketh old . Ta daaaaa," Ali wrote on Instagram.

He added, "Or so we have known. No one parks a thought sideways do they? Mmm.. like a whiz in the trees that whiz past you in a train but the ( forgive me for the word whiz.. you get it) whiz remains beside you. Parallax . Oh shut up . I like the whizz. The whiz is more quantummy... its there its my ally. Time on the other hand doesnt do a good job really... so we despel it, using tools and drama and other stories surrounding stories within stories. Now imagine someone tangible turning into whiz. Not a bad deal if you ask me. A bit borderline 'you need therapy' but totally comprehensible if you ask me again. Why do you ask? Cuz youre a curious little."

Ali also shared an adorable picture from his childhood. The picture shows little Ali sitting on his mother's lap.

Reacting to the post, Ali's wife and actor Richa Chaddha commented a red heart emoji.

Ali's mother passed away in 2020.

Ali will be seen sharing screen space with Sonali Bendre in a web series, directed by Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy.

The show is supposedly based on the Ranga-Billa murder case, which is one of the most shocking and high-profile crimes in Delhi's history. The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time. As per the press note, the film adopts an investigative look into the case that followed the murders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor