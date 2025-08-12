"Miss you, my friend": Billy Crystal remembers Robin Williams

Washington DC [US], August 12 : Billy Crystal remembered his close friend Robin Williams 11 years after his death.

On Monday, Aug. 11, the 77-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram showing him and Williams laughing together. "Miss you, my friend," Crystal wrote in the caption.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Crystal (@itsbillycrystal)

According to PEOPLE, the picture appears to be from the set of the 1997 comedy Fathers' Day, which starred Crystal, Williams, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nastassja Kinski and Sugar Ray. In the film, Crystal and Williams play two men with the same former partner who sends them on a search for her son, who might belong to either of them.

As per the publication, Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014, at his home in Paradise Cay, San Francisco. He was 63. The actor had been struggling with an undiagnosed brain disorder known as Lewy Body Dementia. His death was ruled a suicide.

Crystal and Williams' friendship began in the 1980s when they were both rising stars in comedy and film. Along with Whoopi Goldberg, they co-hosted Comic Relief USA events to raise money for the homeless.

Over the years, the two appeared together at many Hollywood events. In 1998, a year after the release of Fathers' Day, Crystal hosted the Academy Awards, where Williams won an Oscar for his role in Good Will Hunting.

Williams is survived by his three children: Zak, Cody, and Zelda Williams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor