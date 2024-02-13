Missing Director Vetri Duraisamy Found Dead Nine Days after Accident

Former Chennai City Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son, Tamil director, Vetri Duraisamy’s body was recovered from Sutlej river on February 12.Vetri met with an accident on February 4. He was travelling from Shimla to Spiti with friends when the incident occurred. His car fell into the river in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Uttakahand, district police officials and multiple teams were sent out for search operations, according to India Today.

Vetri’s body was recovered on Monday and was brought back to Chennai on Tuesday after conducting a post-mortem. The body was recovered 3 km from the accident site by a team of divers. The car driver, Tenzin, was found dead, while co-passenger, Gopinath, was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment, according to the portal. Details of Vetri’s final rites are yet to be announced. He had directed a film, titled Endravathu Oru Naal, in 2021.

Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer condolences to his family. His post in Tamil is loosely translated as saying, "The news of the death of Vetri Duraisamy, the son of former Chennai Mayor and friend, Saidai Duraisamy, is deeply saddening. It is an unimaginable grief that a young man who was just starting out met his end in such an accident. My heartfelt condolences to the father who has lost his son. I hope he recovers from this soon.

