‘Mission Grey House’ trailer fuses suspense, thriller and murder mystery

Mumbai, Jan 4 The trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Mission Grey House’ was unveiled on Saturday in Mumbai. The film stars Abeer Khan, Pooja Sharma and actress Nikhat Khan, who is also the sister of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan

The trailer is 2-minute 13-second long. It begins with a bungalow in an isolated area on a dark, eerie night. Inside, a middle-aged man wearing a white t-shirt is shown with fear etched across his face. Suddenly, a mysterious figure, completely covered and holding a magnifying lens, appears at the house's door. The mysterious figure brutally attacks the man inside and slits his throat mercilessly.

The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Raza Murad, and Kiran Kumar.

In the next scene, actor Rajesh Sharma is seen talking to Kiran Kumar over the phone about Grey House. The trailer showcases gripping twists, intense action sequences, murders, and rapidly changing scenarios in a unique style.

Nikhat Khan said, “Making a suspense thriller movie is no easy task. To ensure that the audience doesn’t figure out the suspect until the end requires excellent acting, storytelling, and direction, along with attention to the minutest details. A film’s entertainment value is a result of the collective hard work of the entire cast and crew. This film will meet audience expectations and offer them an outstanding story.”

Actor Abeer Khan said, “The story of the film is unique. Through this film, we aim to present a new concept of entertainment filled with suspense, thrilling scenes, intense action, and drama. We have worked very hard to portray this captivating story in an engaging way, and I am confident that audiences will love it”.

The film is directed by Naushad Siddiqui and presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced under the banner of Rafat Films Entertainment. The film is set to release on January 17, 2025.

