'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer: Tom Cruise gears up for 'The Final Reckoning' in thrilling first look

Washington [US], November 11 : There is some good news for Tom Cruise's fans as the actor has officially announced the title for the eighth instalment of the 'Mission: Impossible' series along with the first trailer.

The movie, now titled "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," was first intended to be "Part Two" of 2023's "Dead Reckoning." It is set to release on May 23 next year.

Check out the trailer

https://x.com/TomCruise/status/1855973903249924554

Cruise announced the title along with a new poster on Monday, with a caption that read, "Every choice has led to this."

https://x.com/TomCruise/status/185597135177090677

According to Variety, the film was originally planned for a 2022 release but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt (played by Cruise) faced off against a powerful AI program called 'The Entity', which has the ability to predict his every move.

The upcoming movie will see Hunt continuing to chase down The Entity, which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales).

The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more. New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed previous entries like "Rogue Nation," "Fallout," and "Dead Reckoning," is once again directing and co-writing the movie. McQuarrie and Cruise also worked together on "Top Gun: Maverick." The movie is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie, with a large production team that includes Chris Brock, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and others.

