'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' trailer releases, Tom Cruise is back with daring stunts

Following in the footsteps of "Top Gun: Maverick," another Tom Cruise action franchise returns with the release of the first trailer for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."

According to Variety, "Dead Reckoning" is the seventh instalment in the spy thriller series starring Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an Impossible Missions Force special agent (IMF). Several "Mission: Impossible" series cast members, including franchise stalwart Ving Rhames, more recent additions Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, and "Fallout" star Vanessa Kirby, appear in the trailer.

In addition, the trailer shows the return of Henry Czerny, who played IMF director Eugene Kittridge in the original 1996 "Mission Impossible," in a tense meeting with Cruise's Hunt.

"Your days of fighting for the so-called 'Greater Good' are over," Czerny says to Cruise in the trailer. "This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You're fighting to save an idea that doesn't exist. It never did. You need to pick a side", as reported by Variety.

Although the trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot, it does give a first look at several new cast members, including Hayley Atwell as the new character Grace and Esai Morales as the film's main villain. A sniper battle during a desert storm, a fistfight in a nightclub, and a chase atop a moving train are among the action set pieces teased. The trailer concludes with a shot of Cruise, who is well-known for performing his own stunts in the franchise, driving a motorcycle off a cliff and skydiving into the air below.

Christopher McQuarrie, who previously directed "Rogue Nation" in 2015 and "Fallout" in 2018, wrote and directed "Dead Reckoning." "Dead Reckoning: Part One" will be followed by "Dead Reckoning: Part Two" in 2024, which is expected to be Cruise's final appearance as Ethan Hunt.

Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Meyers produced "Part One," which is distributed by Paramount Pictures. The show is based on the 1966 ABC television series "Mission: Impossible."

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" will be released in theatres on July 14, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor