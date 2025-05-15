'Mission: Impossible': Tom Cruise and cast light up Cannes 2025 red carpet, check pics

Cannes [France], May 15 : Hollywood star Tom Cruise landed at the Cannes Film Festival in style on Wednesday night, leaving fans excited as he arrived for the premiere of his upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 61-year-old actor was joined by his longtime collaborator and director Christopher McQuarrie as they walked the red carpet. The actor was seen taking selfies with excited fans and signing autographs for them. Fans, upon seeing the actor, were also spotted waving posters and memorabilia from Cruise's earlier films like The Last Samurai and Mission: Impossible II. Some even created a small tribute to Val Kilmer, Cruise's co-star from Top Gun, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Cruise last attended the festival in 2022 for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which had received a six-minute standing ovation and earned him an honorary Palme d'Or. Fighter jets even lit up the sky in the colors of the French flag during that visit.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theaters on May 23. Indian fans will get to see it early, with a release date of May 17, a full six days before its global release.

