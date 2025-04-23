Mission Impossible: Tom Cruise and team shoot in chilling Svalbard for final chapter

Washington [US], April 23 : The much-awaited 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is all set to hit theatres on May 23, and ahead of its release, Tom Cruise gave fans a glimpse into the movie's stunning shoot locationSvalbard, a remote and frozen land between Norway and the North Pole.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Tuesday, Cruise showed the icy and scenic landscapes of Svalbard. "Svalbard is just, it's breathtakingly beautiful. What an absolutely remarkable place to be able to film. It is a unique experience," he said in the clip.

The video showed the cast and crew working in harsh weather, determined to bring the final part of the iconic spy series to life. Known for doing his own stunts, Cruise highlighted how filming in real and tough conditions adds to the thrill and authenticity of the movie.

Along with the video, the actor, added a caption that read, "It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It's breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can't wait for you to experience it in theaters."

The makers of the highly anticipated film, unveiled an intriguing new trailer earlier this month. Christopher Mcquarrie directed the action spy film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

Apart from Crusie, the cast also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 23.

