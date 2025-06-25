Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged: Kannappa Makers

Hyderabad, June 25 The makers of director Mukhesh Kumar Singh's devotional period film 'Kannappa', featuring actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead, have now issued a public caution notice stating that misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged.

In its public notice, 24 Frames Factory, the production house that has produced the film, stated that its film Kannappa, which is scheduled for release on June 27, was an outcome of lawful, legitimate, and creative enterprise.

Pointing out that their film had been created responsibly to engage with the public at large, the makers requested all critiques "to watch the film first, appreciate its substance, understand the intent and comment on it with responsibility, rather than succumbing to premeditated biases or vendetta-fuelled commentary."

Stating that while they recognized the right to freedom of speech and expression was sacrosanct and enshrined under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, the makers pointed out that it was also equally well established by judicial interpretations that intentional and destructive attack, whether physical or reputational, on a creative work was not protected speech but a form of actionable injury and that they reserved their right to take appropriate legal action in this regard.

Drawing attention to the fact that the Delhi High Court had granted protection to the personality and publicity rights of two key stakeholders and principal actors of Kannappa -- Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu -- the production house warned that any dilution or tarnishment of their persona, image or district attributes may invite consequences under the present direction from the Hon'ble Court as well as under applicable laws.

The production house further said that, "Notwithstanding this, given the past disturbances during the making of the film, the team remains vigilant. Should any individual or entity indulge in baseless, defamatory, or wrongful display/streaming of the film in part or complete shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings before all competent forums, including civil, criminal, and cyber jurisdictions. All such acts shall be at the sole risk and peril of those undertaking them."

The film, which has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh had said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’."

