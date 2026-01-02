Mita Vashisht recalls 2025 joys alongside Roop Kumar Rathod, greets New Year with hope

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Mita Vashisht ushered in the New Year on a deeply personal and spiritual note, reflecting on faith, family and gratitude.

Sharing a cherished photograph, she wrote that Roop Kumar Rathod and his wife Sunali have always held immense love for her play Mahadev, calling the image a moment close to her heart.

Mita took to Instagram, where she is seen dressed as Mahadev speaking to Roop Singh Rathod and his wife Sunali.

She captioned the post: “ The Rathods so loved 'Mahadev'. In pic the beautiful musicians and a beautiful couple, Sonali and Roop Singh Rathod. Also in pic my first guru the mother; my Mum. 2025 has been a beautiful year! Enormously Grateful for everything it gave me… Welcome 2026 too with open arms!!! Happy New Year to ALL! (sic)”

Mita Vashisht is known for Space City Sigma, Pachpan Khambe Laal Deewarein, Swabhimaan, Devyani in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kaala Teeka.

She was most recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix, which focuses on a child trafficking case with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team tackling a complex network, introducing Huma Qureshi as a key antagonist.

Talking about Roop KumarRathod, he has appeared as a vocalist on albums from 1999. The song "Sandese Aate Hai", from the movie Border, became one of the major breakthroughs of Rathod's career.

He sang the song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" for the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and 'Maula Mere Maula' for the movie Anwar.

Roopkumar has also performed with the artists Trilok Gurtu, Ranjit Barot and Abhijit Pohankar in fusion concerts

In August 2005, the comedy serial Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai featured Roopkumar and his wife in one of their episodes that showcased a friendly musical contest. In 2011 he released a Sufi album along with his wife Sunali Rathod called "Kalma".

