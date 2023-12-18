Mithila Palkar collaborates with Voctronica band

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Actor Mithila Palkar is currently impressing fans with her singing skills.

Mithila recently collaborated with an acapella band called Voctronica and together they recreated the Tamizh song Ey Sandakaara by Dhee.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mithila said, "I am quite fond of things that are artsy in nature, and singing the vocals for acapella was something that I had never tried before. So this time when the collaboration with Voctornica happened, it was something I thoroughly enjoyed. The band is quite talented and simply amazing, it was a pleasure performing with them on a song that we all loved."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0-_j_mrT8e/?hl=en

Mithila even took to Instagram and wrote, "The funnest musical collaboration with the funnest bunch! #EySandakaara This insanely talented bunch let me sing with them while they played along, with NO INSTRUMENTS! It was such a joy doing this with them. We are big fans of this song and the makers."

Meanwhile, on the the acting front, Mithila is best known for her role in the web-series Little Things (2016) where she starred opposite Dhruv Sehgal. She was also featured in the film Tribhanga alongside actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

