Mithila Palkar opens about her rendition of Mohit Chauhan song 'Pehli Baar Mohabbat ki Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Actor Mithila Palkar is also quite passionate about music.

She recently collaborated with actor Adarsh Gourav and accomplished musician Reuel Benedict for an unplugged rendition of Mohit Chauhan's popular song 'Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai'.

Sharing a video of her rendition, Mithila took to Instagram and wrote, "A brief chat about a commonly shared love for music quickly led us to get together and sing.Thanks for coming on board this joy ride @reuelbenedict and jamming with us! Vocals @gouravadarsh @mipalkarofficial On the keys @reuelbenedict Music production @reuelbenedict."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGzDAIouV6/?hl=en

Her version garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Oh my god !! This is soo good guys," actor Mihit Ahuja commented.

"So beautiful," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, on the the acting front, Mithila is best known for her role in the web-series Little Things (2016) where she starred opposite Dhruv Sehgal. She was also featured in the film Tribhanga alongside actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

