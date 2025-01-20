Mithila Palkar says her ‘Sweet Dreams’ character is confused yet ambitious

Mumbai, Jan 20 Actress Mithila Palkar, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming title ‘Sweet Dreams’, has said that her character of Dia, a songwriter, is confused, ambitious, and yearns for something beyond the mundane thrown by life. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday.

The film is directed by Victor Mukherjee, and follows the story of two strangers linked by the surreal world of dreams.

Talking about the film, Mithila Palkar said, “Dia’s story is one that many of us will relate to because she is confused, ambitious, and yearning for something beyond. The dreams she shares with Kenny aren’t just about romance; they’re about understanding what truly matters. Shooting this film felt like an emotional journey, and I hope the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the magic we’ve tried to create. This couldn’t have been possible without the vision of Victor sir and an amazing co-star like Amol. With a platform like Disney+ Hotstar having our back, we hope we are able to conquer horizons and travel leaps and bounds with the help of our film”.

The film also stars Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang, and Sauraseni Maitra. The film’s soulful soundtrack, created by the talented team of Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit , and Akashdeep Sengupta, perfectly complements its dreamy, whimsical tone.

Talking about his character, Amol Parashar said, “Kenny is a character who’s stuck between his past and the possibility of poignant connection. Playing him was an intense yet fulfilling experience. The trailer reflects how Sweet Dreams beautifully combines realism with the fantastical elements. I am glad I got to perform such a dynamic character where I could draw parallels with my life personally and doing this alongside a talented co-star Mithila Palkar”.

The film captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary.

Director Victor Mukherjee said, “Sweet Dreams is more than just a love story. It’s a journey into the subconscious, exploring the millennial desire to chase the extraordinary while often missing the beauty of the present. With the film, I wanted to give audiences a taste of the magnificent yet grounded tone of the film. I’m thrilled with how Mithila and Amol brought Kenny and Dia to life with such authenticity and heart and hope the audiences enjoy it.

Produced by Jio Studios & Mango People Media, Mithila Palkar, Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang, Sauraseni Maitra, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, Pranjal Khandhiya.

The film is set to drop on January 24, 2025 on Disney+ Hotstar.

