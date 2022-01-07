Mithila Palkar tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Mithila Palkar has tested positive for Covid-19. The 'Muramba' actress himself confirmed this news on her social media handle. She wrote a post on her Instagram story informing his fans about her health. Mithila wrote, "Hiee Frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I am asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering.''

" That's side my family is so far okay. I am very careful with all of them (specially my grandparents whom I hardly meet now when I started working). So I am hoping that they continue to be okay. Those who I have met past 10 have already been informed. I' am just popping by here to tell you to mask up stay safe, hang in there!!!" Mithila added.On the work front, Mithila is currently rocking the headlines for her web series 'Little Things'. The final session of the much-loved series was recently released on a digital platform.