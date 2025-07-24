Mithoon: I do not think remixes are a trend anymore

Mumbai, July 24 Music composer Mithoon has shared his take on the ethics of reimagining old classics and said that he doesn’t think remixes are a trend anymore.

“I do not think remixes are a trend anymore,” Mithoon told IANS.

The composer recently paid a tribute to the legacy of Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar.

“I recently paid a musical tribute to the legacy of the great Raj Kapoor & Manoj Kumar engaging a 60 piece orchestra and musicians at an awards function and I have been flooded with messages from all over the world appreciating what I have done.”

There has to be some sense of responsibility in approaching timeless classics.

“Hence, if one approaches such timeless classics with a sense of responsibility and aesthetically , we can maintain the sanctity,” he said.

If he could bring back one golden era of music, which decade would it be?

Mithoon said: “I think every era has its own beauty and I strongly believe we, in this era can still create magic like it was being created hitherto.”

Mithoon, whose latest song “Dhun” featured in “Saiyaara”, began his career with two recreations: "Woh Lamhe" in Zeher and "Aadat" in Kalyug. He wrote the score for Anwar, released in 2007 and his compositions Tose Naina Lage and Maula Mere are still extremely popular.

He has also been a solo or guest composer for movies such as Jism 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Ki & Ka, Shivaay, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Khuda Haafiz, Radhe Shyam and Gadar 2 to name a few.

He recently released a news song ‘Chandaniya’. The track, composed by Mithoon, has been sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics furnished by Sayeed Quadri. It is a part of the composer’s album ‘Master of Melody’.

Following the massive success of ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Chandaniya’ arrives as the second song from Mithoon’s album, and continues his exploration of emotionally driven, minimalist storytelling through music.

