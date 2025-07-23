Mithoon talks about how he puts ‘ideas and songs get put on hold for various reasons’

New Delhi, July 23 Music composer Mithoon shared that he doesn’t scrap songs but may hit the pause button on them due to reasons beyond just his personal dissatisfaction.

Asked if he has ever scrapped a song even after it was fully produced because it didn’t feel true, Mithoon told IANS: “I wouldn't say scrapped but sometimes ideas and songs get put on hold for various reasons and those go beyond just me not being satisfied.”

Mithoon began his career with two recreations: "Woh Lamhe" in Zeher and "Aadat" in Kalyug. He wrote the score for Anwar, released in 2007 and his compositions Tose Naina Lage and Maula Mere are still extremely popular.

He also worked as a guest composer for songs on several non movie albums, such as "Kuch Is Tarah" from Atif Aslam's album Doorie, and Abhijeet Sawant's and "Ek Shaqs".

He also composed two songs "Aye Khuda", "Phir Mohabbat" for the film Murder 2 which also marked the debut of Arijit Singh.

He has also been a solo or guest composer for movies such as Jism 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Ki & Ka, Shivaay, Half Girlfriend, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Khuda Haafiz, Radhe Shyam and Gadar 2 to name a few.

Does he think melody has taken a backseat in today’s film music?

Mithoon, who recently composed the song “Dhun” from the latest release “Saiyaara”, said: “I've said this before ...that creating and consuming music is a continuous process. The essence of every song is melody.”

“Now who relates to that melody is subjective and upon people's tastes but without a basic melody, there cannot exist any song,” he added.

He recently released a news song ‘Chandaniya’. The track, composed by Mithoon, has been sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics furnished by Sayeed Quadri. It is a part of the composer’s album ‘Master of Melody’.

Following the massive success of ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Chandaniya’ arrives as the second song from Mithoon’s album, and continues his exploration of emotionally driven, minimalist storytelling through music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor