Mithun Chakraborty receives standing ovation as President Droupadi Murmu presented Dadasaheb Phalke award to him

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Film veteran and politician Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award to Mithun Chakraborty during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan here. President and other dignitaries present on the occasion gave a standing ovation to the legendary actor.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Mithun Chakraborty expressed happiness over the award.

"I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor. I'm literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it. This also proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can do it too," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recently congratulated the "cultural icon" on the honour.

"Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with 'Mrigayaa', captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.

Mithun's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film.He later received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998).

Beyond his acting prowess, Mithun also made a significant mark in the music industry with his electrifying dance numbers, including hits like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer.'These tracks have become iconic and remain beloved by fans across generations.

Most recently, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor