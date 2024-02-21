‘Mitwa’ featuring late Ustad Rashid Khan blends classical music with Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Mumbai, Feb 21 The upcoming song ‘Mitwa’ features the late Ustad Rashid Khan in collaboration with singer Anuradha Juju. The song tells the story of a dancer's love for a singer, blending classical and semi-classical music styles with the majestic strings of the Budapest Symphony Orchestra.

The music video of the song features actor Rohit Roy, and choreographer Aditi Bhagwat.

Rohit Roy said, “It is an honour to feature in a video of Ustad Ji’s last song and I will forever cherish this moment. I have been his starstruck life-long and it is an emotional moment for those involved with the making of this amazing song. When Bappa Lahiri of called me I said ‘yes’ right away because I knew that the quality of the product would be exceptional.”

“What can I even say about Anuradha ji, her voice is so mellifluous that you can sense her in the video. And lastly, Aditi Bhagwat made the entire video come alive with her dance and expressions. I am certain that this will be a video for the ages - and will serve as our collective ode to the genius of Ustad Rashid Khan Saheb.”

Anuradha Juju said, “Working on ‘Mitwa’ was a profound educational journey for me, and a tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan, a monumental figure in classical music whose legacy will forever be etched in history. I will forever cherish the memory of his reaction when he first heard the song in Boston in June 2023.”

“His encouragement and magnanimity towards a novice like me were truly inspiring. Rohit Roy’s exceptional portrayal of the singer has brought the story to life, and Aditi Bhagwat’s sublime choreography has added a magical dimension to the song. The composition by Rahul, enhanced by Ishaan’s prodigious production, is nothing short of golden,” she added.

‘Mitwa’ will be released under the label of Juju Productions on February 23, 2024 across all major streaming platforms.

