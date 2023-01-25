MM Keeravaani congratulates 'RRR' team as 'Naatu Naatu' bags Oscar nomination

'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani on Tuesday congratulated his team as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani shared a 'Naatu Naatu' song poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with a caption, " Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all."

The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the 'Best Original Song' category.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award. If 'RRR' wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India's performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars that was one by an Indian artist was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film 'Gandhi'. In 2009, British film set in India 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged 4 Oscars.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Apart from this Indian documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' are also in the race for the Oscars.

( With inputs from ANI )

