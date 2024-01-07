MM Keeravani sings Anupam Kher's favourite song 'Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein', check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has sung Anupam Kher's favourite song 'Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein' from the movie 'Gharaonda' in the latest video.

Taking to Instagram, Kher gave a musical treat to his fans by sharing Keervani's video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank you dearest #MMKeeravaani Sir for singing one of my favourite songs. This was my song to stay strong during my early tough times in #Mumbai city. I am sure lot of people during those days must have identified with this song! So beautifully sung by #Bhupendra ji! #OscarWinner."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Oh wow ,such a gifted singer ...awesome."

Another user commented, "Such pure and gold. No Auto tune require."

Last year, Kher shared a video, where he learnt a special musical technique and piano lessons from MM Keeravani. The 'Kashmir Files' actor also revealed that the duo is all set to come up with something.

Kher took to X and dropped a video where the duo engaged in a musical banter.

The video showcased Kher wearing a yellow formal shirt while playing the piano, upon the instruction of MM Keeravani.

The music composer sat on the floor. Keeravani was also seen instructing the 'Kashmir files' actor on how to improvise the ending of a tune on a piano.

Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen. Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaani ji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details to be revealed in due course. But in the mean time remember my friends- KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI! Jai Ho! #Honoured #IFeelLucky #Music."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

