MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, celebs pays last tribute to actor Atul Parchure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : The Indian film industry is in mourning following the passing of veteran actor Atul Parchure, who died on October 14 at the age of 57 after a long battle with cancer.

His last rites are to take place on Tuesday at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Among those who gathered to pay their respects was Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray.

Several others celebs from the Marathi film industry also gathered to pay their last respects to the actor.

Parchure's death marks a significant loss to both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, where he made a lasting impact through his diverse roles.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also expressed his sorrow over Parchure's demise, taking to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

"I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played," Kapoor wrote alongside a photo of the late actor.

He added, "He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde echoed the sentiments of grief, highlighting the pain of losing such a talented individual.

"The untimely death of Atul Parchure is painful. Sometimes making the audience laugh requires immense talent," he said in a post on X.

Shinde praised Parchure's versatile contributions to drama, film, and television, noting his remarkable ability to resonate with audiences.

"Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film, and serials," Shinde remarked.

He cited Parchure's notable works, such as "Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark" and "Natigoti," emphasizing the depth he brought to Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Parchure's filmography includes memorable performances in "Navra Mazha Navsacha," "Salaam-E-Ishq," "Partner," "All the Best: Fun Begins," "Khatta Meetha," "Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap," and "Brave Heart."

He was also known for his comedic roles on "The Kapil Sharma Show," which further endeared him to fans across the nation.

