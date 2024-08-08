'Moana 2' teaser: Dwayne Johnson as Maui reunites with Moana for brand new adventure

Washington [US], August 8 : A new promo for the animated film 'Moana 2' has been released promising an exciting new chapter in the Disney series.

The lead star Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram account to share the promo, giving fans a peek into the storyline.

The video begins with Moana reuniting with Maui as they embark on a mission across uncharted waters. It also shows Moana responding to a call from her ancestors, leading her on a journey to reconnect with her people. Fans will be happy to see the return of familiar characters like Hei Hei the Rooster and Pua the Pig.

Dwayne Johnson wrote in the caption, "Can I get a chee hoo...November 27th. MOANA 2."

Soon after, fans filled the comment section with excitement and anticipation.

One user commented, "This is awesome," while another wrote, "Can't wait! I love it!"

Dwayne, who voices Maui and is also a producer on the film, earlier shared his excitement about returning to the role.

Taking to his X account, the actor revealed that the film has had a major impact on his life, especially Maui, who is inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

"So much fun becoming MAUI again - a character that changed my life in many ways - including the character of MAUI being inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has touched families around the world and has easily become one of my truest honors to bring to life and share. New characters, new journeys, new music. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey, he wrote.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, and Jason Hand, 'Moana 2' features Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and Rose Matafeo as Loto. The film is set to be released in theatres on November 27.

