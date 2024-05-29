'Moana 2' trailer: Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson set sail in Disney sequel

Washington [US], May 29 : Dwayne Johnson and Auli'I Cravalho return for another adventure in Disney's sequel, 'Moana 2'. The first trailer for the animated follow-up promises an exciting journey.

On Wednesday, Disney unveiled the first trailer for 'Moana 2', the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2016 animated favourite. Auli'I reprises her role as the voice of Moana, while Dwayne returns as the voice of Maui.

The trailer does not reveal much about the storyline but teases plenty of fun and action in the sequel. It shows Moana embarking on a new sea adventure after hearing a call from her ancestors to "sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean." The sequel reunites Moana and Maui three years later for a grand voyage with a crew of unexpected seafarers.

The visuals showcase stunning water animation, including an impressive scene of Moana floating in front of a whale shark.

The trailer also features Moana's companions, Heihei the rooster and Pua the pig. Interestingly, Pua appears to be accompanying Moana on her journey this time, a decision likely made in response to some fans' concerns about the pet's absence in the original film.

In the teaser's conclusion, Maui confidently joins Moana on her boat and humorously asks her, "Why didn't you bring the pig last time?" referencing a plot point from the first movie.

David G. Derrick Jr. serves as both the writer and director of this animated film, slated for release in theatres on November 29. Originally conceived as a television series, the project was transformed into a theatrical sequel. It features new songs by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Ahead of the trailer's debut, Disney unveiled the first official poster for Moana 2, depicting Maui's fish hook on the beach with Moana in the background.

Disney is also producing a live-action remake of Moana directed by Thomas Kail. The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, is slated for release on July 10, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor