Model Lopamudra Raut gets brutally trolled for her new video, where she is smashing plates

The gorgeous lady who has represented India at the Miss United Continents pageant and ended up as the runner up Lopamudra Raut. Model and actress Lopamudra Raut is very famous on social media. She has become quite famous since Bigg Boss. In Bigg Boss Season 10, Lopamudra Raut had garnered a lot of headlines with her glamorous style.



Recenlty the beauty has posted a video social media, for which she is getting brutally trolled, the actress is been seen breaking the dish plates in the hotel, and enjoying doing it. She captioned her video as "Opa ! #celebration #greektradition #happyholidays".

As soon as Lopamudra posted the video people stared dropping comments on her feed, one user wrote "Better to donate someone in need instead of wasting the resources for temp gratification", while other user wrote "When you have lots of money ..this can be called as aag lga do paise ko". Another user wrote "I don't understand why people do these. I know it's some kind of culture. But you wasting as well", one user commented "Garib log hath m Roti leke Khate hai Todne se acha kisi garib ko deti to wo syd tumhe dua dete jo tumhre liye ek celebration hi hota". Other user dropped the comment by calling it non-sense"What Nonsense is this?".



After reading the negative comments Lopamudra posted a story while giving a explanation on it, she said "Hii guys, I see that some of you have gotten super offended by one of my reels, where i have posted about me smashing some plates at a Greek restaurant which happens to be a Greek tradition and i would really like to inform you that some of you guys are super ignorant and hideously intolerant, and this is not the right way to behave, before you judge somebody or somebody's action understand where it is coming from, why it is happening, it a greel restaurant, where they have a tradition where they smash plates".

She further said, "I'm getting comments like 'oh you should have given those plates to somebody to eat' i would give food to somebody to eat. Lopa further explained that those plates are plaster plates and they are produce to be able to smashed.

She also adds that "Let's not get so emotional about each and everything that a public figure does, let's not put people like me in a magnifine glass, live and let live, it's a holiday season enjoy your life and have more tolerance and capacity to understand things."