‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter says she was a ‘target’ for media body shaming

Los Angeles, May 8 Actress Ariel Winter, who is known for her work in the sitcom ‘Modern Family’, has opened up about the downsides of fame during her time on the iconic sitcom.

The actress said that while playing Alex Dunphy on 11 seasons of the 22-time Emmy-winner, the media brutally critiqued her physical appearance, reports ‘Variety’.

In the early seasons of the show, Winter was only 14 years old, which made the negative attention all the more difficult to deal with.

She told ‘People’ magazine, “It was every headline I read about myself, like grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat slut. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem”.

She further mentioned, “No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me’”.

As per ‘Variety’, after ‘Modern Family’ came to an end in 2020, Winter said that she and her boyfriend left Los Angeles, but maintains that she “didn’t leave the industry”.

Outside of acting, Winter works with the advocacy group SOSA (Safe From Online Sex Abuse), which helps protect young people from predators online.

“Technically, yes, I’m a survivor. I’ve gone through some shit”, Winter said. “But a lot of people have gone through some shit. Calling me a survivor takes away from what I’m here for, which is to help others and shine a spotlight on those that need it”.

‘Modern Family’ was created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, and aired for 11 seasons from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020. The series follows the lives of three diverse but interrelated family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles. Lloyd and Levitan conceived the series while sharing stories of their own "modern families”.

