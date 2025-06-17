Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : The much-loved 'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual.

The 18-year-old actress, best known for playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the beloved ABC sitcom Modern Family, came out as bisexual in an Instagram post shared on Monday, according to People.

In a lighthearted video, Aubrey can be seen lip-syncing to a funny scene from Modern Family, featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara. In the scene, Gloria (Sofia) tells Lily, "You are Vietnamese," to which Lily replies, "No, I'm not, I'm gay, I'm gay!" Jesse's character Mitchell then says, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"

Aubrey joined in by lip-syncing Lily's lines and added a caption on the video that read, "People keep joking so much about me being gay when I literally am (I'm bi)." In the caption of the post, she wrote, "happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK99qMUx_5p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after Aubrey dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section. One person wrote, "Omgggg Cam and Mitch would be so happy!" Another said, "Coming out to this audio is truly iconic!"

Aubrey played Lily from a young age and became one of the most recognized child stars on TV. Modern Family ran from 2009 to 2020 and won 22 Emmy Awards, including five for Best Comedy Series. The show followed the lives of three different families connected through Jay Pritchett and featured a strong cast including Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and Eric Stonestreet.

